TORONTO -- A man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Weston Road and Verobeach Boulevard, north of Sheppard Avenue West, just before 10 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

Toronto paramedics say the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.