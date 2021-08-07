Advertisement
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North York
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 11:26PM EDT
TORONTO -- A man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Weston Road and Verobeach Boulevard, north of Sheppard Avenue West, just before 10 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision.
Toronto paramedics say the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown.