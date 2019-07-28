

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





A male motorcyclist is fighting for life after a collision involving a car in Brampton.

Peel police say they received a call just after 1.40 p.m. for a crash in the Cottrelle Boulevard and Highway 50 area.

The man is being taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

It’s not clear yet what caused the crash.

The area has been closed while police investigate.