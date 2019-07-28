Motorcyclist fighting for life after Brampton crash
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash involving a car in Brampton. (Peter Muscat)
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 3:37PM EDT
A male motorcyclist is fighting for life after a collision involving a car in Brampton.
Peel police say they received a call just after 1.40 p.m. for a crash in the Cottrelle Boulevard and Highway 50 area.
The man is being taken to a Toronto trauma centre.
It’s not clear yet what caused the crash.
The area has been closed while police investigate.