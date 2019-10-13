

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old male motorcyclist has died in hospital after a collision in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Simcoe Street North and Beatrice Street around 12:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a van.

Investigators said that a red Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling southbound on Simcoe Street North when it struck the driver side of a silver Dodge Caravan that was exiting a plaza in the area.

The motorcyclist, who has been identified by police as Oshawa-resident Justin Jones, was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was not injured and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.