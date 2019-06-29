Motorcyclist dies in crash near Brooklin: OPP
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 7:17PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 29, 2019 7:19PM EDT
A 28-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 407 south of Brooklin on Saturday afternoon, the OPP says.
Sometime after 5 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the eastbound 407 near Baldwin Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
They arrived to find a motorcyclist had lost control of their vehicle.
The rider was later pronounced dead.
All eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for a time to allow for an investigation.