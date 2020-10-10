TORONTO -- A male motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Vaughan on Friday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., York Regional police responded to a collision at Highway 7 and Centre Street.

Reports from the scene say the motorcyclist was travelling at a high rate of speed and struck a pole.

The driver was thrown from the bike.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The area has since reopened to the public.