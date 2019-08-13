

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A motorcyclist has died after a collision in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known.

Roads were blocked off in the area as an investigation into the incident was conducted.