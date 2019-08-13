Motorcyclist dies after crash in Scarborough
The scene of a collision involving a motorcycle in Scarborough on August 13, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)
A motorcyclist has died after a collision in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.
At around 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East.
Police said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known.
Roads were blocked off in the area as an investigation into the incident was conducted.