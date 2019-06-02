Motorcyclist dead after two-vehicle collision in Hamilton
Published Sunday, June 2, 2019 6:12PM EDT
Hamilton police say a man is dead after a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the crash involving a car and a motorcycle at around 12:30 p.m.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 41-year-old man, was killed.
They say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.