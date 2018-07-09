

CTV News Toronto





A motorcyclist is dead after a collision involving a dump truck on Highway 407 in Pickering.

The crash took place in a westbound lane of the highway, just west of Brock Road, sometime before 7:30 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it appears the motorcyclist slammed into the back of the dump truck.

“The rider, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene,” Schmidt told CP24 via phone. “I know EMS was providing CPR for some time.”

Schmidt said officers have closed all westbound lanes on the highway at Brock Road while they assess the scene and speak to witnesses.

Video from the CTV News Chopper shows a large stretch of traffic backed up in the westbound lanes. Schmidt said he expects that traffic to be “cleared out” and redirected.

It’s not yet clear how long the area will be closed to motorists.

More to come…