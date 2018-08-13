

The Canadian Press





VAUGHAN, Ont. -- Police say a 25-year-old man is dead and a 70-year-old woman is injured after a collision in Vaughan, Ont., on Friday.

York Regional Police say the two-vehicle collision occurred in an intersection at about 11:40 p.m.

They say the man was driving a motorcycle and that he died at the scene of the crash.

Police say the woman driving an SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

They say they are still investigating the cause of the crash and they are asking any witnesses to come forward.