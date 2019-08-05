

Bryann Aguilar , CTV News Toronto





A motorcyclist has died in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in North York on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called in the area of Steeles Avenue and Bluffwood Driver, just west of Leslie Street for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Police said the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike when it was struck by the car.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have closed the roads for investigation.