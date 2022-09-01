Motorcyclist dead after collision in Markham

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Markham on Thursday evening.

York Regional Police said it happened at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Reesor Road shortly after 7 p.m.

A motorcycle and a van collided, sending the rider to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the motorcyclist was later pronounced dead. The driver of the van was not injured.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Reesor Road is closed between Highway 7 and 14th Avenue for investigation.