Motorcyclist dead after collision in Etobicoke
One person has died after a collision involving a motorcycle in Etobicoke on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixon Road and Skyway Avenue, east of Highway 27, just before 7:30 p.m.
Paramedics said the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.
