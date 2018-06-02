

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A male motorcyclist in his 50s is in life-threatening condition and two other people were seriously hurt when three vehicles collided on Lakeshore Boulevard near the Exhibition grounds on Saturday evening.

Toronto police say they were called to Lakeshore Boulevard and British Columbia Road at 7:30 p.m. for multiple reports of a crash.

They arrived to find several vehicles including a motorcycle had collided and some vehicles also struck a pole.

Toronto paramedics said the motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run, along with two other people who were in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

There were initial reports that three additional people involved may have been injured.

Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed in both directions at British Columbia Road for cleanup and an investigation.