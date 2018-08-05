Motorcyclist critically injured in Mississauga collision
A Toronto ambulance is seen in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 5:51PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 5, 2018 6:07PM EDT
A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.
It happened shortly before 5 p.m. near Lakeshore Road West and Balboa Drive.
Police said a motorcycle and a car collided.
The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to a trauma centre while a passenger from the car was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Peel police Major Collisions Bureau and forensics officers are investigating the crash.