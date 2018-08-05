

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. near Lakeshore Road West and Balboa Drive.

Police said a motorcycle and a car collided.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to a trauma centre while a passenger from the car was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Peel police Major Collisions Bureau and forensics officers are investigating the crash.