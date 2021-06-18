TORONTO -- A 61-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after a collision in North York Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection Arrow Road and Deerhide Crescent, south of Finch Avenue West, just before 5:30 p.m. for a crash.

Const. Alex Li told CP24 that a motorcyclist was on the southbound lanes of Arrow Road, approaching stopped traffic when he decided to go onto the northbound lanes.

Li said the motorcyclist was struck head-on by another vehicle.

The 61-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Li said a third vehicle was involved in the collision, but police are still determining its role in the incident.

“Anybody that was in the area at the time of the collision or anyone operating a motor vehicle that has dashcam footage to please come forward with that information to our investigators,” Li said.