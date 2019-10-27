

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A male motorcyclist has been critically injured after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Continental Place, north of Ellesmere Road, just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto police Sgt. Edmund Wong said preliminary information suggests that the motorcyclist was travelling north on Warden Avenue when he collided with the truck that was going south and was turning left to Continental Place.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 46-year-old man from Durham, was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Wong said his condition was later downgraded to life-threatening.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating, police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police said the intersection is closed for the investigation.