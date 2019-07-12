Motorcyclist critical after collision in Mississauga
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a collision between and SUV and a motorcycle at Homelands Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard Friday July12, 2019. (David Ritchie)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 9:50PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 13, 2019 12:01AM EDT
It happened at around 8:45 p.m. at Homelands Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard.
The motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Peel Regional Police said.
Three people from the SUV were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The Major Collision Bureau is expected to attend the scene.
Roads in the area have been shut down as police investigate.