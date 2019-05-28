

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A motorcyclist charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a young boy fighting for his life in hospital will face a judge in court today.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, was arrested on Monday, one day after the four-year-old was hit near Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road.

According to Toronto police, Raidul Chowdhury was walking with family around 1:30 p.m. when he ended up on the roadway.

The motorcyclist struck the child and stopped briefly, allowing a female passenger riding on the back to get off and flee the area on foot, before driving away from the scene.

The child was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital with severe injuries. He remains in the intensive care unit in a coma.

“His brain is damaged. He has a broken elbow, broken shoulder, broken leg,” his father, Ruhul Chowdhury, told CP24. “But the doctors are not worried about those things right now. They’re working about his brain. His brain is really damaged.”

Security camera images were released of the suspected driver and passenger on Sunday. By Monday early evening, police announced an arrest in the case.

The 31-year-old man is facing three charges. Along with withholding his name, police have not released the specific charges or where he will attend court today.

The female passenger is now “known to police,” investigators said, but has not been arrested or charged at this time.

Police credit tips received through Crime Stoppers for the quick arrest. However, they are still urging anyone with further information about the crash to come forward.