Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with deer in Caledon
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 8:40AM EDT
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after colliding with a deer in Caledon early Thursday morning.
The crash took place on The Gore Road, near Finnerty Sideroad, shortly before 7 a.m.
Peel Paramedics say the rider, believed to be a woman in her late 30s or early 40s, crashed into a deer that was crossing the roadway. They say she suffered “significant injuries.”
ORNGE Air Ambulance transported the victim to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto in non-life-threatening condition.
The Gore Road has been closed between Finnerty and Coolihans sideroads while crews tend to the scene.
It’s not yet known when the roadway will reopen.