Motorcyclist, 51, killed Ajax collision

A 51-year-old man has died following collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Ajax.

The crash happened on Monday shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection off Taunton Road East and Audley Road North.

According to Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on Taunton when a westbound Honda Civic made a left hand turn to travel south.

The car entered the path of the motorcycle, they said, adding according to witnesses both drivers had entered the intersection on a green light.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man from Ajax, died at the scene of the collision.

The driver of the Honda Civic remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while DRPS' Collision Investigation Unit investigated.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Kollaard at 905-579-1520, ext. 5267, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.