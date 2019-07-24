Motorcyclist, 25, dies in hospital after crash in Hamilton
The Black 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle is seen after the fatal crash in Hamilton. (Andrew Collins)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:29AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:35AM EDT
A motorcyclist has died in hospital after a crash late Tuesday night.
Hamilton police say the male driver was travelling at a high rate of speed when he went off the roadway heading westbound on Industrial Drive near Gage Avenue North just before midnight.
The 25-year-old was rushed to hospital but later died.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-4753.