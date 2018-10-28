Motorcycle rider dies in North York collision
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 6:33PM EDT
A motorcyclist is dead after a wrong-way collision with another vehicle on a ramp onto Highway 401 in North York.
Police say that the motorcycle was headed in the wrong direction on a ramp from southbound Leslie Street to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 when it collided with a car at around 6 p.m.
The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on scene. Police say that they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.
More to come…