A mother of three has said that investigators have not followed up with her after at least eight bullets were shot into the window of her home in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood last week.

Nekeshia Mars told CTV News Toronto that she woke up in the middle of the night after hearing a loud noise. She went downstairs and noticed glass on the floor and called the police.

It wasn’t until later that she noticed the bullet holes covering the walls in her living room.

“We was kind of lucky we wasn’t down here that night,” Mars said. “Me and my child, we could have lose (sic) our lives, innocently, for nothing.”

Police told Mars when they arrived at the scene that at least two types of bullets were recovered from the home on Grandravine Drive. They also told her that this kind of shooting is typically considered a warning to the homeowner.

But Mars said she moved into the home five months ago and has no enemies.

“I’m very scared. My kids are scared. We don’t be in the living room. I just feel unsafe and I just want to move from here. I don’t want to live here because I don’t know when they are going to come back” she said.

Mars said she hasn’t heard from the authorities since filing her original report.

When contacted by CTV News Toronto, police said they were investigating the incident.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Scott Lightfoot