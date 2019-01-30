

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Last summer, at the age of 29, Tyler Evan Garrett was found by police lying beside a pond at his childhood home after taking his own life. His mother reported him missing a day earlier when he failed to call as he normally would, three to four times a day.

She called the police after 24 hours and they pinged Tyler’s phone, leading officers to his father’s property.

“His dad went down to the water and I heard his dad crying. I said ‘what’s wrong.’ He said ‘Tyler, Tyler, he’s dead, he’s dead.’ I couldn’t’ even cry. I just moaned back and forth,” Heather Garrett said.

Her son was diagnosed with severe schizophrenia when he was 17 years old, but Heather said that she noticed some changes in his behavior at the age of 14. Tyler was struggling socially and academically, and was getting into some trouble, Heather explained.

It took some time, but soon Heather was able to convince her son to speak openly about what was happening to him.

“He tried to hide it a lot,” she said. “He started to tell me about the voices. He was scared at first, but he became more open.”

“I loved him unconditionally, no matter what,” Heather added.

In a one-on-one interview with CTV News Toronto, Heather said that her son would say he wanted to go back to when he was 14 years old and “start his life over again.”

Heather said that Tyler spent weeks, months and, at one point, years in hospitals seeking help. By the age of 25, Heather said, dealing with the illness was taking a toll on both of them.

“I could see the changes in him when he wasn't doing so well and I wanted to save him and I thought ‘what can I do,’” she said. “And then I got depressed and I thought we could go to heaven together.”

She said she did attempt to take her own life once, but when her attempt failed, she took it as a sign that it was “not meant to be.”

Heather said that she often tried to involve Tyler in the community, taking him to get coffee or to neighbourhood events.

“We have gone to spots where people have looked at him like ‘we don’t want him here,’ but we always took him into the community because I wanted him to be independent,” she said.

Tyler lived at a group home in Whitby where he had the freedom to come and go as he pleased. Heather said that he would often bring food back for the residents.

“He had a big heart,” Heather said.

Heather also said that Tyler was “openly honest” about his illness

“I think he advocated for other people who had mental illness by talking about what he had,” she said.

A week before the tragic incident, Tyler sent his mother a message saying that he wanted to go see a doctor.

“I went down from 101 per cent to 1 per cent of myself,” Tyler wrote in the message. “I never came back. I just want to get a full mind examination done on me about then, to compare to already done, full mind exanimation to see if we can get a cure or a change for me, so I can finally be back to being me.”

Heather also said that her son had asked her if she would be okay if he was gone.

After his suicide, she said she felt like she had failed him because she was a nurse and was supposed to save him.

“I wish I could have taken away all the pain and the hurt, but I couldn’t,” she said.

Dr. David Goldbloom, a senior medical advisor at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, said that he is familiar with scenarios like that of the Garrett family.

One in 100 Canadians are affected by schizophrenia, he said.

“This is why support is necessary,” Goldbloom said. “This is why fighting isolation is necessary. This is why fighting stigma is necessary.”

He said the people already dealing with the illness are the best resources for other families.

“And this is where organizations like the schizophrenia society provide invaluable support and knowledge and education.”

Last Thursday, Tyler was honoured at a Bell Let’s Talk event at The Capitol Theatre in Port Hope. The event featured Olympic figure skater Elizabeth Manley and she invited the family on stage to recognize their contribution to raising awareness about mental health and donations made to the initiative in Tyler’s name.

In light of everything she has been through, Heather now says she wants to become an advocate for mental health.

“Don’t be afraid to talk about it. A lot of people keep it inside, but that’s what Bell Let’s Talk Day is about, being kind, being open, supporting people, talking about it, just being there for everyone,” Heather said.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Nick Dixon

Anyone suffering from mental illness or suicidal thoughts should reach out to one of Ontario’s crisis or distress centres. The phone number for the Toronto Distress Centre is 416-408-4357.

Those with suicidal thoughts are also urged to contact their family physician or call 911.