

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The mother of a toddler who was swept away into the Grand River west of Orangeville in February is now being charged in his death, according to provincial police.

Three-year-old Kaden Young was caught in fast-moving waters after his mother’s minivan fell into the river on Feb. 21.

Police previously said that his mother was able to hold on to the boy for a moment, but the strong current pulled him out of her arms.

The mother was able to get to safety.

For the next two months, hundreds of civilian volunteers, divers and police officers scoured the river and surrounding terrain for the child’s remains. The search was impeded by weather conditions, which included fog and freezing rain.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said that the remains of the toddler were found in the river by a fisherman near the village of Bellwood on April 21, exactly two months after he went missing.

In a news release issued Thursday, the OPP said that an investigation into the incident found that the driver of the minivan failed to stop at a road closure sign while travelling southbound on the 10th Line of Amaranth Township, near Orangeville.

Investigators have charged 35-year-old Michelle Hanson with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, and criminal negligence causing death.

“The OPP sympathizes with and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family of Kaden Young on his tragic loss,” the press release reads. “We also remember and recognize the many community residents and visitors who gave of their time to search for Kaden during the aftermath of this tragic incident.”

In the release, OPP said they will not be commenting on the details of the allegations in order to “protect the integrity of ensuring court process.”

Hanson is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Nov. 6.