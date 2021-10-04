VANCOUVER -- The son of a 58-year-old year woman who was killed in a crash on a Toronto highway this weekend says his mother was an amazing woman who was loved by everybody.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 on the Gardiner Expressway near Islington Avenue in Toronto.

Franco Gonzales said his mother, Norma Buendia, was driving from Mississauga with his step father to pick up their other son in Toronto when the crash happened.

Police said an Audi R8, travelling at a high speed, struck the back of Buendia’s grey Nissan, which she was a passenger in. The car lost control, struck the guard rail and flipped on its roof.

Police said the Audi R8 came to a stop on the right shoulder of the highway and the driver fled on foot.

Buendia was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Gonzales’ step father Roberto Carlos, who was driving the Nissan, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gonzales told CTV News Toronto he is expected to fully recover and will likely be released from hospital in the next few days.

"I'm still in shock," Gonzales said Monday. "I'm sure you can tell by the pictures, she was loving, she loved everybody, she was an amazing woman."

"Our mother is also remembered by her daughter Natalia Gonzales, and son Roberto Navarro."

Meanwhile, police said multiple motorists stopped to offer assistance and a few took video of the scene moments after the crash.

Authorities are now asking anyone with video of the incident to contact police.

Investigators said they have identified Kalyan Trivedi, 30, as a person of interest in the investigation and request that he contact police. Police did not say if he was the driver of the Audi.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Trivedi on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 are also asked to contact police.