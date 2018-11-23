

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A mother and a female child have both been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a violent incident took place at a Scarborough apartment building on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Danforth and McCowan roads at around 6:40 p.m. for unknown trouble.

Toronto paramedics said the girl was taken from the scene to a pediatric hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition after suffering multiple stab wounds.

The mother, who is believed to be in her 30s, was also taken to a trauma centre. She suffered serious injuries after being struck in the head several times, police said.

A second child was involved in the incident, according to investigators, but it is not known if they sustained any injuries.

A suspect described by officers as a five-foot-nine male, who was wearing a white jacket at the time, is wanted in connection with this investigation. Officer said it is unclear at this point if the male suspect is related to the victims.

“He was last seen in the building, in the residential area, north of Trudelle Street by McCowan Road,” Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told CP24. “We are hoping to have the public’s assistance in perhaps locating him.”

“We don’t have confirmation of the relationship at this point we are still under the investigation and trying to get more information.”

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.