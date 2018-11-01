

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A toddler and his mother are both dead after a suspected impaired driving crash in Mississauga early Thursday morning.

Reports from the scene indicate that a Nissan was travelling eastbound on Bunrhamthorpe Road shortly after 2 a.m. when it was struck by a Hyundai that was headed northbound on Mavis Road at a high rate of speed.

The force of the impact sent the Nissan into a sound barrier at the side of the highway while the Hyundai continued north for a period of time before eventually coming to a stop.

A 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son were pronounced dead on scene while the woman's husband, a 33-year-old man, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old male driver of the Hyundai was taken into custody on the suspicion of impaired driving. He is currently in hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

“The suspect vehicle was going northbound coming through the interstation, the other vehicle was going eastbound and they collided. Who had the green (light)? We haven’t been able to figure that out yet and as soon as we do that it will tell us a lot,” Const Danny Marttini told reporters at the scene.

Marttini said that the suspect in the case will likely be in hospital for at least 48 hours.

She said that charges have not yet been filed in the case but are likely.

“We need to find all the pieces until we can lay those charges. There are just a lot of different factors at hand right now,” she said. “We are looking at impairment as a factor, we are looking at speed as a factor as well. There are many moving pieces and once we get potential video footage, witness statements and all those factors then we will be able to know exactly what we are dealing with.”

The intersection remains closed while police conduct a full investigation.