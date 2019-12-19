Some of the residents of 235 Gosford Boulevard, who have been displaced by a five-alarm fire in November, may be able to return home in a few weeks, Toronto Mayor John Tory says.

“The majority of units in the building, we’re told, are weeks as opposed to months away from people being able to move back in,” said Tory at a holiday party for the tenants on Thursday night.

“That will be a happy day for them.”

The North York highrise has been closed since the Nov. 15 blaze that killed one person and injured six others. The building was deemed unsafe in the aftermath of the fire, displacing around 700 people.

Some tenants have been staying in hotels after they were housed in a shelter set up by the city at York University.

However, Tory said tenants of about 24 units in the building that were severely damaged by the blaze could be displaced for months.

“We have lots to do to get these people back into their homes, and we’re working very closely, advocating to the landlord and making sure we help in any way that we can,” said Tory.

In the weeks following the fire, tenants have expressed concerns about the lack of communication from the landlord, and what they have claimed has been an underwhelming effort to find them better accommodations.

A lawyer representing the tenants said earlier this month that the building management had told tenants that they would have to find their own accommodations at the start of the new year.

Tory said his expectation is that the landlord will have those people continue to stay on the hotel until they can move back into their apartments, especially if they are paying the rent.

Holiday party hosted for displaced tenants

Tenants gathered at Christian Centre Church, a few metres away from their apartment, for a holiday party Thursday night.

Councillor Anthony Perruzza, who hosted the party, said it was made possible by the community, who brought the food. Also in attendance were Toronto police officers and Toronto firefighters who brought gifts for the children.

“It’s been a very trying six, seven weeks. These people have been displaced from their homes.” Perruzza said. “I just thought it would be important to come together and celebrate.”

He said he hoped the party could help the tenants forget about their current situation, even for just a few hours.

“Well, it is nice to have a party like this to celebrate for Christmas and holidays,” said resident Ibrahim Hito.

He said his wish for this season is for his family of four, who is currently living in a one-bedroom hotel room, to be able to return to their unit as soon as possible.

“We’re trying to be as positive as much as possible,” said Hito.

Selina, another resident, said it hasn’t been easy since the fire, but she and her family are trying to manage it.

“It’s a big change, but there’s nothing we can do.”

Selina said getting back to their home is the only gift she wants for Christmas.

Tory said it was important to do something to bring the tenants together and let them know that everybody is working hard to get the building ready for habitation as quickly as it is safe.

“It is just an occasion to say thank you for that patience and to tell them that their fellow residents at the City of Toronto care about them,” he said.