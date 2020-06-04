TORONTO -- The majority of COVID-19 cases reported in the last two weeks have originated in Ontario and Quebec, federal health officials said.

On Thursday afternoon, officials released updated modelling projections on the severity and scope of COVID-19 in Canada.

FULL STORY: Prime minister says projections show pandemic is still a health threat

The report found that about 90 per cent of novel coronavirus cases in the last 14 days were reported in Ontario and Quebec.

The number of COVID-19 cases across all age groups and most regions has decreased, the projections showed, however 82 per cent of deaths related to the disease have been linked to seniors’ homes.

“The sharp peak of cases aged 80 years and older is in large part due to outbreaks in long-term care homes in Quebec and Ontario,” the report said.

In Ontario, more than 1,500 residents of long-term care homes have died after contracting COVID-19. One hundred and sixty-six of those facilities are dealing with outbreaks.

Provincial health officials last released modelling data in mid-April saying that community spread cases of COVID-19 in Ontario appears to have peaked.

“While earlier models predicted a peak in cases in May, public health interventions, including widespread adherence to physical distancing, have accelerated the peak to now,” the April 20 modelling report said.

Health officials said at the time that the total number of cumulative cases for the span of the outbreak is now likely less than 20,000.

As of Thursday, there have been 29,403 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 2,357 deaths and 23,208 recoveries.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott would not say when the province would be releasing updated modelling data after being asked by a reporter on Wednesday.