

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Peel, the region’s public health agency says.

The insects were found in three of 33 mosquito traps set up across Mississauga, Brampton and the Town of Caledon. In a news release issued Thursday, Peel Public Health said that it is not uncommon to find West Nile virus in local mosquitos.

“These traps are tested weekly from June to September and with this recent confirmation of West Nile virus activity, we are increasing our efforts in the area surrounding the positive traps by looking for breeding sites and re-treating catch basins with larvicide,” Paul Callanan, director of health protection at the Region of Peel, said in a statement.

The West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms include fever, headaches, tiredness, body aches, and occasionally skin rashes and swollen lymph glands.

A severe human case of West Nile can lead to numbness, disorientation, and possible paralysis.

The Region of Peel is encouraging residents to be cautious when outside during dusk and dawn hours, as mosquito activity may be higher. They also say residents should wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants, and use mosquito repellent containing DEET.

Callanan says the dry summer heat has helped limit breeding conditions for mosquitos, but warns that the weather can change from week to week.

“We urge people to protect themselves and do their part to reduce the spread of mosquito populations in their neighbourhoods and communities by removing standing water,” he said.

There are no confirmed human cases of the West Nile virus in the Region of Peel, the public health agency said.

The confirmation of West Nile positive mosquitos in Peel comes two weeks after a Toronto resident tested positive for the virus.

The adult was hospitalized and is now recovering at home. It is not known where in the city the person became infected.