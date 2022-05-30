More than a million Ontarians cast their ballots in advance polls

Approximately a million Ontario residents cast their ballots during the 10-day advance voting period, representing an increase of several hundred thousand from 2018.

According to preliminary figures released by Elections Ontario, 1,066, 545 voters – 9.92 per cent of eligible voters in Ontario – have attended a returning or satellite office and voted during the expanded advance voting period.

Compared to the 2018 Ontario election, 698,609 voters, or 6.8 per cent of eligible voters, chose to cast their ballot, during five days of advance voting.

Political consultant Seher Shafiq said this good early voter turnout shows people like having more time to cast their ballot.

“It’s definitely a best practice that we should continue for future elections because it’s working,” she told CP24 Monday morning.

Shafiq, who said these numbers demonstrate are a “lesson learned” in how to “engage voters,” noted while convenience is likely a big factor, the fact that this provincial election seems to be “run of the mill” and “comparatively less dramatic” than previous ones might also be the reason why more than a million Ontario voters have already cast their ballot.

She did say that these early voting numbers may not necessarily reflect overall voter turnout.

The deadline for requesting mail-in ballots has already passed, but the ballots will still count so long as the arrive at Elections Ontario by 6 p.m. on election day.

During the October federal elections more than 700,000 ballots were cast by mail, nearly half of which in Ontario. That compared to roughly 55,000 ballots cast by mail in the 2019 federal election.

People who wish to vote on election day must attend their designated voting location. Elections Ontario is urging voters to double check where they should vote by entering their postal code in the Voter Information Service. This info is also available on Elections Ontario app or your voter information card.

Elections Ontario is also still looking for people to work at as elections officials. The job, which will require the use of either paper-based or technology tools, includes paid training. Visit jobs.elections.on.ca to apply.

