

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Police in York Region say emergency operators are being inundated with thousands of 911 calls emanating from pocket dials and toddlers playing with smart phones.

“So far in 2018, York Regional Police Communications Centre has seen a 65 per cent year to date increase in unintentional calls to 911,” the police service said in a news release Thursday. “More than 37,900 unintentional calls to 911 have most commonly come from kids playing with phones or from pocket dials. These calls tie up crucial communications resources that should be dedicated to emergency situations.”

Police said unintended calls to 911 now account for 26.24 per cent, or more than a quarter of all 911 calls received by YRP.

To help combat the high number of accidental calls, police are urging people to lock their phones before putting them in a pocket, purse or backpack.

Police are also cautioning that small children playing with cell phones can easily dial 911 by accident, even with an old device that has been deactivated.

“For every unintentional call or pocket dial received, an emergency communicator must determine whether an emergency exists,” YRP said in Thursday’s release. “Every second counts when someone is waiting for an emergency communicator to pick up an emergency call and dispatch police, fire and paramedics. With every unintentional call received, precious seconds may be taken away from someone who really needs help.”

Police say that people who do place calls accidentally should remain on the line once they realize what has happened, so that 911 operators can properly determine that no help is needed.