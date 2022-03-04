More than 30 charges laid after driver flees from Durham police in stolen vehicle
Two people have been charged after allegedly trying to flee from police in a stolen vehicle earlier this week in Oshawa, Ont.
Police say that around 11:20 p.m. on March 2, officers observed a red Dodge Caravan travelling in the area of Fundy Street and Quetico Court with stolen plates.
When police tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver fled the scene. Due to public safety concerns, police had to terminate their pursuit.
However, Durham Police Service’s Air1 helicopter eventually spotted the vehicle in Clarington. Video from the helicopter, which was released on Friday, shows the driver travelling along a slippery road, skidding slightly when going around a bend.
“It looks like the rear right of the minivan, I don’t know if the window is broken or something, it seems like that area may have some damage to it,” an officer can be heard saying in the video.
The vehicle was eventually stopped and officers engaged in a “high-risk takedown,” according to the officer in the helicopter.
Multiple officers can be seen in the aerial footage approaching the vehicle. A male driver and female passenger were taken into custody.
The 36-year-old man from Oshawa is facing 31 charges in total, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failing to stop for police, pursuit, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
A 31-year-old woman from Ajax was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
