

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A fundraising campaign launched in the wake of Monday’s deadly van attack on Yonge Street has surpassed the $1 million mark.

The #TorontoStrong Fund was launched by the non-profit Toronto Foundation on Wednesday following a request by the city and by 7 a.m. Friday morning the fund had already garnered $1.18 million in donations.

In a news release, Mayor John Tory said that the success of the campaign shows a city both “united in grief and the desire to support those affected by Monday’s attack,” which killed 10 people and injured 14 others.

“The horrific events of April 23 have shown the world how Toronto responds to tragedy,” he said.

Victim Services Toronto is expected to receive the first wave of money from the #TorontoStrong Fund.

The Toronto Foundation says that it will then identify organizations that are engaged “in the ripple effect and aftermath of the attack,” who will receive money during the second phase of the dispersal of funds.

Finally, a third phase will focus on distributing money to charities who “work on the related social issues, their interconnections, and can play a role in prevention.”

Tory said that 21 corporations have donated to the #TorontoStrong Fund so far as well as numerous private citizens.

The Toronto Foundations has also announced that all off the proceeds from a GoFundMe campaign launched by Canada Zakat will go towards the fund. That campaign had netted about $200,000 as of Friday morning.