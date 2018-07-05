

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have started to phase in a plan to equip officers with a life-saving drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdose.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Toronto Police Service said that 1,034 uniformed officers working in the downtown core will be equipped with Naloxone kits.

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said that officers who have been trained to use the drug will receive their kits Thursday evening or Friday.

Naloxone temporarily reverses the effects of opioid drugs like fentanyl, morphine, methadone and heroin.

“Uniformed members, in this first phase of deployment, will be able to help those who find themselves in an overdose situation, by administering naloxone, then helping them get the follow-up medical attention they will need once consciousness is regained,” Toronto police Insp. Paul MacIntyre said in a statement.

Toronto police chose to start phasing in the use of the drug in the downtown area as that is where the overdose-related calls are the highest.

“Our calls for service regarding overdoses are up, year-to-date, from 903 in 2017 to 1,024 this year,” said MacIntyre in a statement. “It’s important we provide our members with this lifesaving drug until medical assistance is available.”

Specialized squads, including the Emergency Task Force, Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force, Drug Squad and Police Dog Services, and supervisors across the city, will be the first ones to start carrying naloxone.

The Toronto Police Services Board initially approved a plan to equip 1,000 officers with Naloxone in February, but officers had to undergo specialized training for its use.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said in April that 44 per cent of officers who were supposed to receive the drug had expired first aid certifications or their certification was set to expire in 2018. This delayed the launch of the program.

Saunders expected officers to start receiving the drug in June.

Toronto Fire officers were equipped with Naloxone kits in 2017 and the drug is already considered as standard frontline equipment for Ontario Provincial Police, Ottawa police and Peel Regional Police officers.

Only supervisors carry the drug in York and Durham.