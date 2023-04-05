More Ontarians save up to $750 on their energy bills. Here's how

More Ontarians can trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.

On Wednesday, the province said it would be broadening who is eligible to use its Energy Affordability Program – a program that assists Ontarians in lowering their energy bills by providing free home-efficiency upgrades.

Four-person households with a before-tax annual income of $84,872 or a couple with a before-tax income of $60,014 are now eligible to apply for the program. This is up by $11,715 and $8,285, respectively.

Through this energy program, eligible Ontarians can save up to $750 per year to help manage their energy use and cut down on their electricity costs.

The program can be used towards various energy-saving upgrades, including home heating and air conditioning systems, insulation, showerheads and draft proofing.

“With this update to the Energy Affordability Program, Ontario is ensuring access to free home energy-efficiency upgrades like insulation, smart thermostats, and energy-efficient refrigerators and air conditioners,” Energy Minister Todd Smith said in a news release.

Outside of the Energy Affordability Program, low-income households can look to the Ontario Electricity Support Program to apply for up to $75 monthly credit to be used toward their electrical bills or the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program to receive up to $600 in emergency assistance if they are behind on paying their gas or electrical bills.