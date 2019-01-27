

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





More flurries are on the way over the next two days after Toronto was blanketed with snow overnight.

The heavier than expected snowfall early this morning caught road maintenance crews off guard, Mark Mills, the city’s road operations supervisor, told CP24 Sunday.

“Despite some of our greatest technologies, we didn’t see this coming in the forecast so our best technology today was having our staff on the road assessing it,” he said. “As the storm progressed, we were able to get out equipment out as the snow began to fall.”

He said salt truck and plows will be out all day today and into tomorrow morning to clean up.

"Right now every street in the city of Toronto should see a plow today. We’ve reached that 10 centimetre threshold so we are plowing all of our streets and all our sidewalks," Mills said.

“We should have this storm cleaned up for tomorrow morning’s a.m. commute."

A winter weather travel advisory previously issued for Toronto ended on Sunday morning but hazardous driving conditions are expected to return tomorrow.

"Unfortunately we will be preparing for the p.m. commute (Monday) because it looks like we are going to have some substantial snow tomorrow,” Mills said.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of local, blowing snow starting at around noon on Monday.

Frigid temperatures are also expected to kick off the start of the work week.

The national weather agency is calling for a high of -7 C on Monday but the temperature will feel closer to -26 with the wind chill in the morning.