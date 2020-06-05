TORONTO -- Businesses are continuing to be boarded up downtown amid concerns that several planned demonstrations could get out hand.

Numerous peaceful protests against anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism are planned for the next few days, including one that is supposed to begin outside Bloor-Yonge Station at 12:30 p.m. today before heading south on Yonge Street.

In anticipation of the protests a number of downtown businesses have decided to board up their windows.

On Thursday night, CP24’s cameras captured crews putting up plywood sheets to protect several businesses near Yonge-Dundas Square, including the Eaton Centre, the Saks Fifth Avenue department store, a Shopper’s Drug Mart location and a Foot Locker store.

The Best Buy location near Bay and Dundas streets was also boarded up on Monday after the Downtown Yonge BIA notified its members about information it had received about possible vandalism downtown from a “credible source.”

Speaking with CP24 earlier this week, Mayor John Tory said that there was some online rumours suggesting that people could infiltrate the weekend protests and “wreak havoc downtown” but he expressed optimism that things would remain peaceful.

Police Chief Mark Saunders also commented on the planned protests during a news conference on Thursday. He said that officers will “have the resources to police what we need to police” but he said that the hope is that things will remain peaceful.

Saunders did not provide specific details about the precautions that police were taking, saying that it would be “foolish” to provide operational details.

“Every protest we have had to date has been peaceful so I am not going to speculate on what their intentions are,” he said. “I can tell you that through my frontline officers the vast majority of people that have gone to protests in the City of Toronto have been peaceful. There is a lot of passion, there is a lot of anger and there is a lot of hope and I hope that as Torontonians we continue to do that.”

Protests have been erupting across the United States in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd last week.

While the protests have mostly been peaceful, there has also been reports of a group of people participating in rioting and looting in a number of U.S. cities.