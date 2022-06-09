Montreal man arrested in connection with grandparent scam in Ontario
A suspect from Montreal has been arrested in connection with a grandparent scam in Ontario.
On Wednesday, Hatlon Regional Police Service officers were made aware of a scam in progress at a residence in Georgetown.
The suspect allegedly attended the residence in order to collect $10,000 from the victim to bail out her grandson. However, this was a fraudulent request as her grandson was not in prison.
Police attended the residence while the suspect was there and arrested him.
Montreal resident Kevin Tshiyoyi, 27, was charged with fraud over $5,000.
After his arrest, police were able to identify a hotel room in Oakville where the suspect was staying.
On Thursday, police obtained a search warrant to enter the room and found evidence related to additional fraud offences in Halton and neighbouring jurisdictions.
Police say more than $80,000 was stolen from multiple victims.
The charges against Tshiyoyi have since been upgraded and he now faces 11 counts of fraud over $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a credit card.
Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4777 ext. 8741 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
