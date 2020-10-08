TORONTO -- The principal of an Oakville Montessori school is facing a number of charges in connection with a child pornography investigation, Halton police say.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said a suspect who currently works as the principal and headmaster at Willowglen Montessori School in Oakville was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said 58-year-old James Robert Thompson of Oakville has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography. Thompson goes by the given name of “Robert,” police said.

The charges do not pertain to any incidents that occurred on school property, according to police.

Willowglen Montessori School is a privately-owned daycare operating under licencing and governance by the Ministry of Education. Police said the ministry has been notified and will be conducting an investigation along with the Children's Aid Society.

Thompson was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to reach out to Halton police.