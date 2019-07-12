

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two moms shopping with three of their children in Pickering earlier this week have been accused of shoplifting items.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to a Loblaw location on Liverpool Road at around 6:30 p.m. on July 8 to investigate a possible theft.

Two women and three children, between the ages of eight and 12, were allegedly seen leaving the store with a “cart full of items without making an attempt to pay,” police said.

The items in question totaled around $1,200, according to investigators.

Officers were able to locate the suspects in the parking lot of the store, but the two women and one of the children allegedly began fleeing the area on foot once they spotted the cruiser. Officers were then able to catch up to the suspects and all three were taken into police custody.

A 30-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, all from Toronto, have been charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

All three of them were released by officials on a promise to appear in court at a later date.