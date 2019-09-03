

Phil Tsekouras , CTV News Toronto





A mom in Newmarket has been charged with careless driving after allegedly speeding to catch up to a school bus that was carrying her son.

Police allege the driver sped past a car that had stopped at a crosswalk and then nearly hit a crossing guard and several children in the process. They believe the mother was trying to snap a picture of her son stepping off the bus.

It happened on Ford Wilson Boulevard near Alexander Muir Public school.

She was slapped with a $490 fine and six demerit points in what police are calling a “first day fail”.

FIRST DAY FAIL: A #Newmarket driver was speeding on Ford Wilson Blvd to catch up to a school bus carrying her son. She blew past a car that had slowed down for a crosswalk & nearly hit a crossing guard & several kids. We charged her with Careless Driving: $490 fine, 6 demerits. pic.twitter.com/ak2DYITDdB — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 3, 2019

The incident comes as police across the GTA reiterate their “no tolerance” policy on dangerous driving as kids head back to class.

“All road users need to consider the safety of our most vulnerable users – school children, pedestrians, and cyclists, when they are travelling on our roads,” Toronto police said Tuesday.

They say they are on the lookout this week for drivers who park illegally, speed, use their phones or behave aggressively around schools.

Four public school boards operating in Toronto and the GTA got underway Tuesday morning, with 250,000 kids from kindergarten to grade 12 heading to class in Toronto alone.