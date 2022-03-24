Modified handgun, prohibited clip, and bear spray seized following traffic stop in Vaughan: police

Two people are facing a number of charges following a traffic stop in Vaughan earlier this week that police said resulted in the discovery of a modified handgun, a prohibited 30-round clip, and a can of bear spray.

It happened on Tuesday at approximately 1:45 p.m. near Edgeley Boulevard and Apple Mill Road.

Police said an officer in the area conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver was on bail, with conditions to not be in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Dumari Ewart, 22, of Toronto, was arrested and police allege officers found a handgun, that had been modified to be fully automatic, loaded with a prohibited 30-round magazine. A 15-round clip with ammunition was also allegedly recovered following a search of the vehicle.

A female passenger, Sicily Running, 20, of Vaughan, was found to be in possession of a canister of pepper spray and arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon, police said.

An investigation followed the traffic stop and police said officers executed a search warrant at an “associated residence.” At that time, officers said they located and seized a conducted energy weapon.

At least nine charges have been laid following the traffic stop and subsequent search warrant.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween commended the officers involved in the investigation in a news release issued Thursday. “This is an excellent example of proactive policing that resulted in a gun and prohibited weapons taken off our streets,” he said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers.