

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





You might want to make sure your smartphone is fully charged before heading to a Leafs or Raptors game this fall as the ‘print-at-home’ ticket option will soon be a thing of the past.

The Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) told The Toronto Star on Wednesday that the change is their way of fighting against counterfeit ticket sales.

Spokesperson David Haggith confirmed the changeover to CP24 via email.

Currently, sports fans are able to purchase their seats online and print out the tickets with a corresponding barcode.

But starting in the fall, Raptors and Leafs fans will only be allowed to access games via electronic tickets or official hardcopy tickets printed on cardboard stock paper.

While the change currently only affects the two teams, Toronto FC will follow suit in 2019.

The expansion will include the rest of MLSE’s teams by 2020.

Speaking to The Toronto Star, MLSE chief commercial officer Dave Hopkinson said the company has spent more than a year “studying its season-ticket holder database” in an effort to better understand and identify buyers who resell tickets that have been printed out multiple times.

Back in March of 2017, the Toronto Blue Jays partnered with online ticket reseller StubHub to streamline the process of selling tickets and avoid counterfeit sales and purchases.

A spokesperson for the Jays told CTV News Toronto that the print-at-home option will still be available to fans this season.

“We are continuously assessing our business, and how we can use technology and innovation to better service our fans, but for this upcoming season fans will continue to be able to print their tickets,” spokesperson Jay Stenhouse said via email.