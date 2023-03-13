Mississauga woman arrested after allegedly robbing male victims she met online at knifepoint
An 18-year-old Mississauga woman has been arrested after multiple male victims were allegedly robbed at knifepoint by a suspect they met on a dating site.
Peel police say the female suspect interacted with two victims online and arranged to meet them in person in the Malton area.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
At the meetings, she allegedly produced a knife and used it to rob the victims of their money.
Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims.
Jasmine Oung was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of robbery. She was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.
Investigators are asking anyone who recognises Oung or has any information about this case to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-3311 ext 1233, or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S., South Korea hold drills as North sub test-fires missiles
The South Korean and U.S. militaries launched their biggest joint military exercises in years Monday, as North Korea said it conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests in apparent protest of the drills it views as an invasion rehearsal.
New parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
DEVELOPING | BBC reverses Gary Lineker's suspension for post on Twitter
The BBC says Gary Lineker will return to airwaves. Britain's national broadcaster has reversed the former soccer great's suspension for a post on Twitter that had criticized the British government's new asylum policy.
Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
Iran judiciary chief: 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned
The head of Iran's judiciary said Monday that 22,000 people arrested in the recent anti-government protests that swept the Islamic Republic have been pardoned.
'A monster in uniform': How police failures allowed an elite U.K. officer to commit multiple sex offences
A serial sex offender is now behind bars, but his ability to evade justice has only fuelled a growing distrust and anger toward police in the United Kingdom. How may failures have prevented David Carrick from being stopped sooner?
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' caps off dominating night at Oscars with best picture win
The metaphysical multiverse comedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wrapped its fingers around Hollywood's top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
Trade Minister Mary Ng did not consider resigning, repaying money after ethics breach
Canada's minister for international trade says she never considered resigning after the federal ethics commissioner found she broke rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Montreal
-
Montreal voters head to the polls in hotly contested by-election
It's by-election day in the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, where a heated battle is expected between the Liberal Party and Québec Solidaire. Eleven candidates are running in this race, which was launched about a month ago following the departure of former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade last December.
-
Calls for Quebec to create spit mask guidelines for law enforcement
A former Montreal police officer and crisis intervention specialist is calling on the government to implement proper training and protocols when using spit masks.
-
Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne by-election: Here's what you need to know
Voters in the Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne riding will head to the polls Monday to elect their new representative. The March 13 by-election was called to replace former MNA Dominique Anglade.
London
-
London police to update Kipps Lane incident Monday morning
London police will hold a news conference Monday morning after a death, a standoff and injuries to two police officers over the weekend. The 12-hour standoff happened at 621 Kipps Ln. after a man barricaded himself in an apartment unit on the sixth floor.
-
Family in mourning after hours-long standoff leaves one deceased in London, Ont.; murder charges laid
UPDATE I LPS has charged 42-year-old Adrian Neil Campbell with second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Additional details will be released on Monday during a press conference with LPS Acting Chief Trish McIntyre.
-
Municipality of West Elgin mourns the loss of their mayor
The Municipality of West Elgin is mourning the loss of their mayor, Duncan McPhail. In a post on social media, the municipality stated McPhail passed away on March 11.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by LRT train in Waterloo
A 49-year-old man has died following a collision involving an LRT train in Waterloo on Saturday night.
-
Gauntlet Tattoo holds flash sale event for women’s crisis services
Gauntlet Tattoo in downtown Kitchener was inking people on Sunday in support of Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region.
-
Olympic hopefuls convene in Waterloo to wrestle for spot on national team
The best wrestlers in the country were in Waterloo this weekend, battling for national glory and a chance at Olympic pride.
Northern Ontario
-
First Nation communities come together despite the loss of a sacred headdress
Nipissing First Nation's "sacred and ceremonial" headdress was stolen Saturday ahead of the LNHL hockey tournament but the host nation is moving forward to celebrate their culture and youth sports with other nations across Ontario.
-
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Some Canadians are using apps to save on their grocery bills and trips to the mall. But perks are often offered in exchange for tracking purchases or completing surveys. So, where does this information go and who is really profiting from it?
-
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
Ottawa
-
Residents protest tree cutting near Tewin development in Ottawa's southeast end
Ottawa residents are speaking out against plans to cut down a large swath of trees in the rural southeast end of the city near the Tewin lands.
-
Carleton Ravens sweep basketball championships
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams won the U Sports national championships on Sunday.
-
Centretown porch pirate caught on video
A post on Reddit called "Centretown Porch Pirate" shows a man walking up to the door of an Ottawa home and then walking away with a delivery box.
Windsor
-
Cool and grey March Break in Windsor-Essex
March Break weather will be mostly cloudy and cool with morning wind chill values in the negative double digits. So far, Wednesday the only day forecast for full sunshine and the temperature a few degrees above the freezing mark.
-
Why this varsity gaming team calls inaugural Olympic Esport Series 'a slap in the face'
When videogame players think of esports, titles such as League of Legends, Valorant and Rocket League likely come to mind. Those titles are noticeably absent from the inaugural Olympic Esports Series.
-
Downtown fire causes $125K in damages, 5 people displaced
An investigation is underway after a structure fire in downtown Windsor caused $125,000 in damage and displaced five people in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Barrie
-
Snowmobiler in Minden Hills, Ont. seriously injured in crash
Provincial police say a snowmobile operator in Minden Hills, Ont. is in hospital with serious injuries following a late-night crash.
-
Multiple people injured after vehicle collides with train in Severn Township
Multiple people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a car and train in Severn Township on Saturday.
-
Trade Minister Mary Ng did not consider resigning, repaying money after ethics breach
Canada's minister for international trade says she never considered resigning after the federal ethics commissioner found she broke rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton non-profit challenges leaders to sleep in a tent and experience homelessness
Rising costs and a lack of affordable housing are sending more people to the streets in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, according to some non-profit groups that work with people in need.
-
Man arrested following shooting incident in Sydney Mines
Cape Breton Regional Police say a person of interest is in custody as part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting in Sydney Mines, N.S., Saturday morning.
-
Climate change hits home for some on P.E.I. but takes back seat in election
A week into the Prince Edward Island election campaign, some observers are questioning why climate change is not front and centre on the campaign trail.
Calgary
-
Proposed 'safe and inclusive' bylaw to protect LGBTQ2+ community to be debated Tuesday
A series of protests against Drag Queen story hours in recent weeks has made the city of Calgary act to try and stop them.
-
Flash mob takes over Central Library to sing opening song to 1988 Olympics
A Calgary Choir is marking the 35th anniversary of the 1988 Winter Olympic Games in our city.
-
'My secret is no secret': Calgary's Kitty Reeves turns 100 years old
It was a very happy 100th birthday for Kitty Reeves Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Gushue defeats Dunstone 7-5 to repeat as Brier champ
Brad Gushue is the winner of the Canadian men's curling championship.
-
Manitoba government makes another anti-crime announcement, focus on child abuse
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is spending $2.1 million on a new child abuse investigative unit.
-
‘It’s obviously very high’: Winnipeg traffic levels remain steady during pandemic
City traffic counters show that while vehicle levels on Winnipeg streets saw a brief drop at the beginning of the pandemic, they bounced back quickly. An expert in green commuting says this is indicative of a larger problem in our city.
Vancouver
-
More support needed in B.C. cancer plan for those without family doctors, advocates say
B.C.’s cancer care plan doesn’t go far enough to address the nearly one million British Columbians without a family doctor who need access to cancer screenings, according to a patient advocacy group and some doctors.
-
Time change debate 'déjà vu' as B.C. springs forward
On Sunday, British Columbia switched back to daylight time. And just like clockwork, the debate over springing forward and falling back is back on.
-
Weekly Vancouver floor hockey game comes to an end after 59 years
For nearly six decades, a group of men has come together on Friday nights to play floor hockey in a Vancouver school gym. This week however, was their last hurrah.
Edmonton
-
Kearl oilsands leak exposes gaps in how Alberta and Canada oversee industry: experts
Recent leaks of toxic tailings from northern Alberta oilsands mines have revealed serious flaws in how Canada and Alberta look after the environment, observers say.
-
Musicians face-off against hockey stars in 'quintessential Canadiana' Juno Cup celebration
A group of Canadian hockey stars took on Juno-nominated musicians in Edmonton Sunday, with the artists winning 4-3.
-
North Edmonton apartment complex evacuated after Sunday fire
One man was taken to hospital after an apartment fire in north Edmonton Sunday morning.