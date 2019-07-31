

Chris Fox , CTV News Toronto





A major redevelopment of a 72-acre plot of land on Port Credit’s waterfront that has sat vacant for nearly 30 years will go to Mississauga city council for approval today.

The one-time industrial property located at 70 Mississauga Road and 181 Lake Shore Road East was home to an oil refinery and storage facility but has sat empty since Imperial Oil decommissioned the site in 1990.

The proposal that will be considered by city council on Wednesday calls for the land to be transformed into a mixed-use site with nearly 3,000 residential units, retail sites, office space and a new waterfront park.

Once fully built, the development is expected to bring an additional 7,000 residents to Port Credit, boosting the area’s population by about 55 per cent.

“I am pleased that we are moving forward with next steps to revitalize these former brownfield lands into a vibrant waterfront destination that will attract residents from Mississauga and beyond,” Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a press release issued Tuesday. “As an important city-building initiative, this redevelopment will drive tourism, create jobs and boost economic growth, helping put Mississauga on the international map. We will continue to work together to ensure our vision to transform the waterfront becomes a reality.”

The proposed development, which has been dubbed “West Village,” will include more than 500 townhomes and 2,458 condominium units in mid-rise and high-rise buildings that will be capped at a maximum of 29 storeys.

There are also plans for 5.4 hectares in new parkland as well as a new YMCA and elementary school that could accommodate up to 650 students.

Concern about traffic impacts

The staff report detailing the development plans notes that the new community has been designed “to be sensitive to the existing and planned character of the neighbourhood.”

The report also says that the “proposed mix of land uses and walkable design will promote a vibrant street life” while the public realm improvements, including the waterfront park, will ensure that the community becomes a “dynamic place” that will “draw residents from Port Credit and beyond.”

That said some residents have raised concerns about the plan.

According to the staff report, residents raised dozens of issues at a series of public meetings that have been held since November, 2017.

Those issues include concerns over an increase in traffic along Lake Shore West and into the Old Port Credit Village Heritage Conservation District. Some residents also said that there is too much density planed for the area and that high-rise buildings are not appropriate for the area.

Construction on the development is expected to start in 2020 but can only begin after the resolution of several outstanding issues at the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.