Mississauga stabbing sends man to hospital
The scene of a stabbing in Mississauga on July 3, 2019 is seen.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 6:33AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 7:38AM EDT
A man was transported to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds in Mississauga last night.
Peel Regional Police said the victim was found at Stanfield Road and Queensway East at around 11:20 p.m., but the stabbing occurred elsewhere.
According to police, a fight escalated and resulted in the stabbing.
The victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
One person is in custody in connection with the stabbing, police said.