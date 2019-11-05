A stabbing in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon has left a male victim in life-threatening condition.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cawthra Road and Queen Elizabeth Way just before 1 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

A male victim, who had sustained stabs wounds, was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment, Peel Regional Police said.

UPDATE:

- Victim has been transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

- Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 12 Division or call Crime Stoppers. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 5, 2019

No information regarding any possible suspects has been released thus far.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.