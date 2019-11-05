Mississauga stabbing leaves male victim in life-threatening condition
A Peel police cruiser is seen at the scene of a stabbing in Mississauga on Nov. 5, 2019. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 1:47PM EST
A stabbing in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon has left a male victim in life-threatening condition.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Cawthra Road and Queen Elizabeth Way just before 1 p.m. for reports of an altercation.
A male victim, who had sustained stabs wounds, was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment, Peel Regional Police said.
No information regarding any possible suspects has been released thus far.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.