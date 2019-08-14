

A man accused of shooting a woman in Mississauga before stealing two vehicles, including a police cruiser, and fleeing is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a murder in Thunder Bay and the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Michael Cleghorn, of no fixed address, escaped from police on Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman on Apple Blossom Circle, near White Clover Way and Mavis Road, in Mississauga around 2.30 p.m.

The 31-year-old man then fled the area through Sandford Farm Park, where he was met by officers near Stargazer Drive.

Police said an altercation ensued with an officer and the man got into a police cruiser and began to drive away.

“At which time, the officers tried to subdue him, but they were unsuccessful,” York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters on Tuesday.



He said that there was an attempt at that point to fire a conducted energy weapon at the man and that gunshots were fired. Police believe the man may have been injured.

A witness who identified himself as Kevin told CTV News Toronto he saw the confrontation. He said that the suspect and the officer wrestled and then later the officer told the suspect to stop several times and then he drew a conducted energy weapon.

“But the guy did not stay down, he got into the cruiser and drove off,” Kevin said.

Kevin then said he saw the officer fire several rounds at the cruiser’s tires as it drove away.

The police cruiser was found a short distance away, Pattenden said.



Aerial video footage of the scene showed an empty Peel Regional Police cruiser on Idlewilde Crescent. A conducted energy weapon was seen lying on the road nearby.

Pattenden said the man then stole a second vehicle after ditching the cruiser. The vehicle has been described as a 2013 white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with license plate AYVL 950.

Police initially said the second vehicle was located in Toronto but later clarified that it was a cellphone that was found.

The phone was found near Highway 401 and Martin Grove Road, police said. Investigators have not said who the phone belongs to.



Meanwhile, it’s emerged that Cleghorn is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on a charge of second-degree murder in the 2017 death of a Toronto-area man in Thunder Bay.

The victim, Edmond Clovis, died from trauma sustained during an altercation, an autopsy found.

Police in Thunder Bay have previously said they believe the 21-year-old was targeted and that his death was gang-related.

Cleghorn is also wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a child that took place between 2014 and 2015 in Toronto.

Cleghorn is described as being 6'2" and 180 pounds.

SHOOTING

Area of White Clover Way and Mavis #Mississauga.

Injuries unknown

Suspect outstanding

YMCA Credit Valley Junior and Happy Hands and Minds Daycare placed in hold and secure

Police said Cleghorn may attempt to seek medical treatment. He should not be approached and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said it has invoked its mandate and is investigating the incident. The province’s police watchdog is called in whenever officers are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone with any information about this incident or on the location of Cleghorn is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.